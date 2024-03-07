Watch CBS News
Sacramento K-9 catches suspect who ran after crashing into 2 cars during chase

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento sheriff's K-9 suspect captured a suspect who authorities say crashed into two vehicles during a chase before running away from the collision scene.

The collision happened around 7:15 p.m. at Folsom Boulevard and Power Inn Road, near the Power Inn exit from Highway 50.

Two civilian vehicles were struck by the suspect who was attempting to flee from pursuing deputies, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

No one in those two vehicles was injured.

Deputies were searching for the suspect in the area of Bicentennial Circle, which is a block east of the crash site. The sheriff's office confirmed to CBS13 just before 8:30 p.m. that the K-9 officer had located and helped apprehend the suspect.

The suspect's name has not yet been released, and the sheriff's office has not yet said exactly why deputies were chasing him.

Richard Ramos

First published on March 7, 2024 / 8:17 PM PST

