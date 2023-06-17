Sacramento celebrates start of its 20th annual Juneteenth festival

SACRAMENTO – Juneteenth commemorations are kicking off in Sacramento on Friday, beginning a weekend-long celebration of the national holiday on Monday.

Sacramento's celebration has now been held for two decades.

A gospel concert in William Land Park marked the start of Sacramento's Juneteenth festivities.

People came out to enjoy the good music, food, and fun – but still took time to remember the fight to overturn slavery in this county's past.

"It's so important and it's a blessing to see that we're doing something to let us understand and know our history," said festival attendee Pam Clements.

This is the 20th anniversary of Sacramento's Juneteenth festival.

"Juneteenth is about history. It's not Black history, it's American history," said Gary Simon, the executive director of Sacramento Juneteenth Inc.

And many see it as an opportunity to teach young people about overcoming past wrongs.

"For me, it's a day to educate my grandchildren," another attendee said.

But this year's celebration comes amid a wave of violent crimes in Sacramento that are disproportionally impacting communities of color.

"There's two more people shot in Oak Park, and you've got [more] in Del Paso, so it's really sad," Clements said.

Organizers and attendees are hoping events like these will help bring people together in a positive way.

"Coming here and participating in this, maybe that will change your heart or stop you from doing something negative," Simon said.

Juneteenth celebrations will continue through the weekend in Land Park with more music and guest speakers, a talent show, and 80 food and craft vendors.