Sacramento County caregiver received oral sex from developmentally disabled patient, officials say

VINEYARD — CBS Sacramento on Monday obtained information on a Sacramento County caregiver who authorities say was caught receiving oral sex from a developmentally disabled patient who is incapable of giving legal consent.

Douglas Alan Monday, 65, was arrested in the parking lot of a Vineyard-area orthodontist on Vintage Park Drive back on October 12, 2023, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office and a complaint obtained from the county District Attorney's Office. CBS Sacramento was just tipped off about it on Monday.

Mugshot of 65-year-old Douglas Alan Monday Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Monday was waiting in the vehicle with the 38-year-old patient while another patient he had driven to the business was in an appointment, authorities said. During that time, a witness called 911 after seeing a seemingly young girl performing oral sex on Monday in the vehicle.

Monday and the victim were still inside the vehicle when sheriff's deputies arrived and arrested him. According to the complaint, the 38-year-old victim could not have given consent "because of a mental disorder or developmental or physical disability" and Monday would have been aware of that.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, confirmed Monday was the owner of a home care facility and that there may have been other victims. The exact location of the facility was not given.

Monday is set to appear in Sacramento County court on July 16 for a trial readiness hearing ahead of a projected July 29 trial start date. He was charged with one count of oral copulation with a disabled person who could not provide consent.

He had bail set at $150,000 and posted it for release the day after his arrest.