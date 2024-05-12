Watch CBS News
Sacramento Capitol rose garden plaza renamed after trailblazing Chief Justice Rose Elizabeth Bird

By Steve Large

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Part of the California Capitol Rose Garden in Sacramento now has a new name.

The Peace Plaza at the California State Capitol World Peace Rose Garden is now called the Chief Justice Rose Elizabeth Bird Justice For All Plaza.

"Honoring Chief Justice Rose Elizabeth Bird is long overdue," Senator Steve Glazer said.

Senator Glazer was Bird's spokesperson during her retention campaign in 1986.

Bird was the first woman to become California Supreme Court chief justice. She was infamously removed by voters in 1986 over her views on the state death penalty.

In addition to becoming the first woman Chief Justice of California, Justice Bird was also the first woman chair of the Judicial Council, the first woman on a California Governor's Cabinet and the first woman deputy public defender in Santa Clara County. She served as the Chief Justice under former Governor Jerry Brown from 1977-1986.

First published on May 12, 2024 / 6:16 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

