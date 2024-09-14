Person sent to hospital after shooting involving Sacramento police, officers say

SACRAMENTO – One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in north Sacramento involving officers on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of Beloit Drive and Bell Avenue sometime around 5 p.m.

Police said the "involved officers" were not injured. They said "the involved person" was taken to the hospital, police said. That person's latest condition is unknown at this time.

Details about the shooting have yet to be released and people are urged to avoid the area for the time being.

