Sacramento bars expecting huge turnout for Super Bowl LVIII

SACRAMENTO - The excitement is in the air, not just in Las Vegas but also in Sacramento with fans. Local sports bars said this Super Bowl is bringing in the big bucks compared to last year.

A calling every 49er fan knows, like a Batman signal in the air, fans are eager and ready to watch the game everyone is talking about.

But it's not just the fans, local bars and restaurants say it's a big day.

"The Niners coming into the Super Bowl tomorrow is going to make a huge difference in turnout that we get coming in tomorrow," a Clubhouse 56 employee said.

"We're definitely determined to throw the biggest watch party in downtown Sacramento," a Tom's Watch Bar employee said.

And a big win in revenue compared to last year's Super Bowl.

"Compared to last year, we here at Clubhouse 56 get a huge 49er fan base specifically at this bar. As you can see, we have a lot of 49er memorabilia for this bar," the employee said.

"Every time we had a Niners game, the tenants would increase. We're expecting our busiest day to be open," Tom's Watch Bar said.

And people are willing to pay a pretty penny this weekend even more because they're die-hard Niner fans, repping their home team.

CBS13 reached out to the Sacramento Economic Council to compare last year's Super Bowl to this Super Bowl. We haven't heard back yet but again local bars say they feel the difference.