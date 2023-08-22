Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento artist David Garibaldi ordered to serve jail time over missing child support payments

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Local celebrity and artist David Garibaldi in Sacramento County Jail for not paying child support
Local celebrity and artist David Garibaldi in Sacramento County Jail for not paying child support 00:30

SACRAMENTO – Artist David Garibaldi is in the Sacramento County Jail after a judge found he failed to pay s$7,000 in child support to his ex-wife.

Celebrities At The Los Angeles Clippers Game
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 07: David Garibaldi performs at a basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on November 7, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/GC Images) Noel Vasquez

Court records confirmed by CBS13 show a family court judge ordered him to serve 10 days in jail during a hearing Thursday.

Garibaldi, a Sacramento-area native, is known for his performance painting.

He shot to fame nationally with an appearance on the TV show "America's Got Talent" in 2012.

Garibaldi's work has also raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charities.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 22, 2023 / 6:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.