Sacramento artist David Garibaldi ordered to serve jail time over missing child support payments
SACRAMENTO – Artist David Garibaldi is in the Sacramento County Jail after a judge found he failed to pay s$7,000 in child support to his ex-wife.
Court records confirmed by CBS13 show a family court judge ordered him to serve 10 days in jail during a hearing Thursday.
Garibaldi, a Sacramento-area native, is known for his performance painting.
He shot to fame nationally with an appearance on the TV show "America's Got Talent" in 2012.
Garibaldi's work has also raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for charities.
