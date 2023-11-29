Watch CBS News
Sacramento area pursuit ends in multi-vehicle crash

4 detained after pursuit ends in a crash in Sacramento County
ARDEN ARCADE - Four people were detained after a pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash in the Arden Arcade area Wednesday evening, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. 

The suspect took off when authorities attempted to pull him over for a traffic violation, deputies said.  

The suspect led authorities on a pursuit, which ended when he crashed into two vehicles near Alta Arden Expressway and Ethan Way.

The driver and three other people were detained, deputies said. They have not been identified at this time. 

Deputies said no one was injured in the collision.

At about 6 p.m., tow trucks were at the scene to clear the area. 

First published on November 29, 2023 / 6:19 PM PST

