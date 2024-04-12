Sacramento-area middle school placed on lockdown for bomb threat investigation

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - T.R. Smedberg Middle School in the Vineyard area of Sacramento County is on lockdown as authorities investigate a bomb threat, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said the school received the threat in a phone call at about 10:30 a.m.

The middle school posted on Instagram say the school went on lockdown as a precautionary measure as school officials notified and coordinated with law enforcement to investigate.

Deputies are at the scene conducting an investigation.

Smedberg Middle School is located off Kingsbridge Drive, between Calvine Road and Vintage Park Drive.

Check back for updates.