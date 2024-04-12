Watch CBS News
Local News

Sacramento-area middle school placed on lockdown for bomb threat investigation

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO COUNTY - T.R. Smedberg Middle School in the Vineyard area of Sacramento County is on lockdown as authorities investigate a bomb threat, deputies said. 

The sheriff's office said the school received the threat in a phone call at about 10:30 a.m.

The middle school posted on Instagram say the school went on lockdown as a precautionary measure as school officials notified and coordinated with law enforcement to investigate. 

Deputies are at the scene conducting an investigation. 

Smedberg Middle School is located off Kingsbridge Drive, between Calvine Road and Vintage Park Drive. 

Check back for updates.

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on April 12, 2024 / 11:40 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.