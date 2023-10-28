Sacramento-area institution Lou's Burgers closing its doors after 65 years

Lou's Burgers closing in North Highlands after more than 60 years

Lou's Burgers closing in North Highlands after more than 60 years

Lou's Burgers closing in North Highlands after more than 60 years

NORTH HIGHLANDS — A long-time restaurant that's been in business for more than six decades in one Sacramento-area city is calling it quits.

The beloved drive-in is going out in style with customers forming long lines and waiting hours on Friday to get a final taste of Lou's Burgers in North Highlands before it's gone for good.

Lou's Burgers has been there along Watt Avenue since 1958.

"Grandparents bring their grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and they've been coming here since they were little," said owner Leilan Kitchens. "And I have couples who've met here and had their first date here."

Kitchens said she's not able to pay a rent increase by the landowner and has not been able to reach an agreement to purchase the property.

"Our business is good but we can only afford so much," she said.

So Kitchens announced that Lou's will be permanently closing on Saturday. Customers went out to show their support.

"It's going to be really disappointing to see something that's been here for so many years disappear," one customer said.

"It makes us feel really good about what we've got going here," Kitchens said.

It's one last burger blast for a family-owned business that's going to be hard to shake.

"It's just kind of like the end of an era, so it's heartbreaking," Kitchens said.

Lou's Burgers will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., but they're a little worried they may run out of food – so it's best to get there early.