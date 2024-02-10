Sacramento-area 49ers fans make trip to Las Vegas for Super Bowl

LAS VEGAS - Super Bowl Sunday is almost here and capital region Niners fans have taken over Las Vegas. The Jaramillo's are part of a flood of maroon and gold in Las Vegas.

"It's pretty overwhelming. There's so many 49er fans here it's wonderful that we've been invited to a lot of parties," Fernando Jaramillo said.

Fernando, known as Niner Nando, and his wife, Jackie, saw it on the plane ride down.

"We were actually stoked to see how many Niner fans were on our flight up the energy was palpable and amazing the whole crowd was chanting bang bang, niner gang," Jackie said.

Catelyn and Mark Jaramillo drove down over two days and entered a city currently known as the football capital of the world.

"This long but we did pass or a lot of we did drive along with a bunch of 49er fans so we kept seeing cars with the 49er flags on them," Catelyn Jaramillo said.

"Fanfare for both sides and NFL fans throughout you know the the world actually now and that's what the NFL wants is to have a global game," Mark Jaramillo said.

For them, every Niner fan is a friend.

"It's awesome to us in the airport how everybody was saying be safe, have fun and you don't typically get that when you just come to Vegas for a weekend," Jackie said.

And this weekend in Las Vegas, there are a lot of 49ers fans.

"Overwhelming. It's almost like we're in California," Fernando said.

The harmonious told us that there is no shortage of parties on the strip and off the strip for 49ers fans. You don't need to be from Sacramento as you just need to have some maroon, some gold and a desire to want to see San Francisco hoist that Lombardi trophy at the end of the game on Super Bowl Sunday.