Sacramento Airport expands Lyft pick-up locations

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Airport has expanded its Lyft pick-up locations.

The spaces were added to the airport's new "rematch" pick-up location.

Do you use Lyft when traveling from SMF? Recently SMF added additional spots for app based ride share vehicles and at... Posted by Sacramento International Airport on Thursday, November 10, 2022

The new feature is a designated area that allows Lyft drivers to park and wait for passengers.

"And if someone is exiting the airport and would like a Lyft, they can walk over to that, and there will be like a match that takes place, and you can match immediately top whatever driver is next up in the queue," said Sacramento International Airport Spokesperson Scott Johnston.

Airport representatives expect long-term parking to fill up quickly and encourage travelers to look at parking capacity online before they show up. Capacity is updated every five minutes with available spots.