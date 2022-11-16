Sacramento Airport expands Lyft pick-up locations
SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Airport has expanded its Lyft pick-up locations.
The spaces were added to the airport's new "rematch" pick-up location.
The new feature is a designated area that allows Lyft drivers to park and wait for passengers.
"And if someone is exiting the airport and would like a Lyft, they can walk over to that, and there will be like a match that takes place, and you can match immediately top whatever driver is next up in the queue," said Sacramento International Airport Spokesperson Scott Johnston.
Airport representatives expect long-term parking to fill up quickly and encourage travelers to look at parking capacity online before they show up. Capacity is updated every five minutes with available spots.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.