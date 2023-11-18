Sacramento affordable housing project comes with a high price tag

Price tag to bring affordable housing to Sacramento is high

SACRAMENTO - Sacramento city leaders are calling it a big win for more permanent supportive housing in downtown Sacramento. But the price tag to bring this affordable housing to market is eye-popping.

It's $50 million for fewer than 100 rooms.

For comparison, the remodel costs are set to run more than triple the highest price home sold for in Sacramento last month.

The 100-year-old Sequoia Hotel, one of the problem properties on downtown Sacramento's K Street with an abandoned business on the bottom floor, just got the green light for a massive remodel that will create new permanent housing with mental health services to help battle Sacramento's homeless problem.

"Number one: We desperately need more affordable housing," Mayor Darrel Steinberg said.

Mayor Steinberg approved the plan even as the projected costs reach $50 million. The city's portion is $3 million.

"The expense of building affordable housing and permanent supportive housing is too high and we do have a model that needs to be changed and reformed," Steinberg said.

The cost to rebuild the Sequoia Hotel will run $2,800 a square foot.

Last month, the highest-priced Sacramento home cost $842 a square foot and the average Sacramento home went for $337 a square foot.

"There's different colors of money, and this money is highly regulated by [the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development] and the state to be used for this purpose and that regulation requires more cost," councilmember Katie Valenzuela said.

Valenzuela is defending the Sequoia remodel, mostly paid with state funds.

"It's a flawed methodology," Sacramento developer John Vignocci said.

Vignocci says the big price tag is a big problem.

"Have you ever looked for financing that would cover something like that," CBS13 asked Vignocci.

"No, because nobody in the private market would ever finance something like this," Vignocci said. "The only agency that would ever finance something like this is a government agency because they're other people spending other people's money."

When it's complete, a single, one-room unit will have cost more than half a million dollars to create.

"It's grossly inefficient," Vignocci said.

Construction is set to begin next month. The 89 new rooms are expected to be completed by the end of 2025.