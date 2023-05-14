Sacramento AAPI Film Fest highlights "diversity of stories" among community

SACRAMENTO — May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, an opportunity to highlight the history, culture and contributions of the AAPI community.

Their stories shined on the big screen this weekend for Sacramento's Asian Pacific Film Festival.

Lights, camera, action — folks took to the red carpet on Saturday for the 7th annual film festival. Attendees viewed unique cultural stories on the big screen, supporting AAPI filmmakers in the process.

"We want to uplift the diversity of stories from the immigrant experience to the refugee experience to someone who may have been here 5-6 generations," said Jason Jong, the executive director for the Sacramento Asian Pacific Cultural Village.

The film festival reveals the raw stories of various groups in this underrepresented community and uses the magic of filmmaking to share the stories that have often gone untold.

The first screening, "Children of the Mist," did just that as it tackled the controversial tradition of bride kidnapping.

"Brought up the emotion that normally you don't feel the same way when you just hear about it," Yen Marshall said.

Organizers say they hope these films spark emotion, but also conversation.

"It's really when they come out of that experience and they connect with each other on a very authentic and real level and have these side conversations and they get to know each other a little bit better," Jong said.

Hmong dancers also showcased their traditions, setting the stage for a number of other cultural performances throughout the weekend.

As the event uplifts AAPI voices and art, it's an opportunity to invoke more understanding within and beyond their community.

"For a time in America right now where we are really struggling to learn more about each other, this is a great platform for us to be able to be more empathetic, to be more caring towards one another," said Shaline Jane, the event host and MC.

The film festival continues Sunday. You can still purchase tickets online. Use promo code SAPFF50 to get 50% off a day pass.