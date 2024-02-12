Watch CBS News
Man found dead in Sacramento street, homicide investigation underway

By Brandon Downs

SACRAMENTO - A suspicious death has now turned into a homicide investigation in Sacramento after a man found lying in the street died on Sunday morning, police said.

The Sacramento Police Department said it responded shortly to 32nd Street and V Street W Street Aly regarding a man who was lying in the road around 8:15 a.m.

Officers found the 34-year-old man with "significant trauma." He was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters. 

Police said homicide detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the area to take over the investigation. Police said they would canvass the area and interview witnesses. 

The case remains under investigation. It was initially classified by police as a suspicious death, but it is now being investigated as a homicide. 

The identity of the man will be released when the next of kin is notified. 

Brandon Downs

February 11, 2024

