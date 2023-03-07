Sacramento tightens police, security following weekend shooting downtown

SACRAMENTO – Ahead of Monday night's Sacramento Kings home game, police were on heightened alert as fewer than 24 hours before, investigators combed through two scenes related to a shooting downtown.

As of Monday afternoon, police say no suspect has been arrested.

Visitors travel near and far to experience Sacramento's robust history and nightlife. Yet, in recent years, gun violence seen in the city's hotspots has people cautious of their surroundings.

"Recently, there was a shooting, so we decided to come in the morning to do our shopping," said Stephanie Leeper of south Sacramento. "We don't bring our kids down here because it's too dangerous."

On Sunday, shortly before 8 p.m., Sacramento police responded to the shooting which left one adult and one minor injured. Both are expected to survive.

One scene was near the tunnel connecting DOCO and Old Sacramento — this is where police say the shooting happened. The second location related to the shooting was in Old Sacramento near the corner of L and Front streets in a parking lot.

"I saw that it was actually kind of early in the evening which is a little disconcerting," said Robert Knight, who has an office downtown.

As investigators attempt to solve the case, the Kings' Light The Beam fever spills onto the streets.

Nick Bryant said he would not let anything stop him from watching the Kings play against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday.

"You just watch your surroundings and be careful what's around you," said Bryant, a Roseville resident.

So what is being done to bolster security in the city's nightlife? Sacramento police told CBS13 the department will have a directed presence around DOCO, and, as with all Golden 1 Center events, it has officers assigned to providing safety.

Meanwhile, Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg wished the shooting victims a speedy recovery.

A released statement from the mayor read, in part, "I know Chief Lester and her officers are working hard to find those responsible. Our police department is working hand in hand with our partners downtown on providing a safe and fun environment."

Steinberg vowed to use funding from the American Rescue Plan to invest more in security, additional cleaning and lighting.

Around the city, many people say they are also increasing their awareness while out.

"Be cautious and just keep living through," said Christa Poe of Vacaville. "You can't just stop because things happen."