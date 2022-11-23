Sac State, UC Davis see finalists in FCS end-of-year awards

SACRAMENTO — The FCS has announced the finalists for its annual end-of-year awards, and some familiar faces from Sacramento State and UC Davis have made the list.

Among the 30 finalists for the 2022 Walter Payton Award, which is essentially the Heisman trophy of the FCS, was each team's star running back — Sac State's Cam Skattebo and UC Davis' Ulonzo Gilliam Jr.

Over 11 games, Gilliam Jr. had 196 carries for 1,182 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also snagged 50 catches for 366 yards.

In the same number of games, Skattebo ran 169 times for 1,251 yards and ran the ball into the endzone five times. He also had 24 receptions for 281 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Both teams met over the weekend for a Big Sky clash in the 68th annual Causeway Classic. Sac State won 27-20 to remain undefeated at 11-0 and secure their share of the division title. The Hornets earned an automatic bid into the FCS playoffs and secured the No. 2 seed.

Sac State's fearless leader, head coach Troy Taylor, is up for coach of the year as one of 16 finalists for the 2022 Eddie Robinson Award. Taylor has now led the Hornets to three-straight Big Sky titles — 2019, 2021 and 2022 — in every season since he was named head coach.

The 2020 season was initially canceled due to the pandemic, and Sac State opted to not participate in a modified 2021 spring season.

Award winners will be announced at the FCS award banquet on January 2.