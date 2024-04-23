Sac State police search for 6 suspects connected to campus assault

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento State University Police are looking for six suspects involved in an assault on a student. It happened around 5:05 p.m. Monday outside of the main entrance of Klamath Hall on campus.

It's unclear whether the suspects are students, but Sac State police confirmed the victim was a student. Police say all six of the suspects ran away soon after the attack. Following the assault, the suspects took the victim's cell phone.

The recent attack on campus has been a topic of conversation among several students CBS13 spoke to Tuesday afternoon.

"We're surprised that some people can just come on campus and attack one person and it makes me feel like "Am I safe here?' " fourth-year student Ali Saedi said.

Sacramento State police are actively investigating this incident. If you have any information regarding this case, please call the department at (916) 278-6000.