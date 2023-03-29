Sac State aims to make the campus more inclusive

SACRAMENTO -- Students and faculty at Sacramento State are coming together to discuss what they consider a much-needed change.

The university held a day-long community event on Tuesday to discuss what can be done to make the campus more inclusive.

Faculty members said that the event gives students and the community the chance to talk about equity topics, including a five-year anti-racism and inclusive campus plan.

Mia Settles, Vice-President for Inclusive Excellence, said, "Here at Sac State, we have decided that we want to take anti-racism and inclusion and oppression head on. We want to make sure the campus is where everyone can thrive and know, not just feel, that they belong."

The university hopes the forum will bring Sacramento State and the community together to educate and transform the campus.