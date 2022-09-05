Sacramento Republic FC moves US Open Cup Final watch party indoors

SACRAMENTO – Wednesday's Sacramento Republic FC watch party for their US Open Cup Final game is being moved indoors due to the heat.

The team announced the venue change on Labor Day as an Extreme Heat Warning was extended.

Our U.S. Open Cup Final Watch Party is moving to the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center!



Come watch the match on a massive screen away from the heat, and cheer on the boys against Orlando. RSVP through the link below!



🔗 https://t.co/Zgt2xSJPZt@KelloggsUS | @AngeliqueAshby pic.twitter.com/tUGmWIHUeq — Republic FC (@SacRepublicFC) September 5, 2022

Fans who previously RSVP'd for the watch party won't need to do anything other than note that the venue has been moved to the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in the main event hall on the first floor.

Other fans who have yet to RSVP should do so on the team's website. The watch party is free.

Sacramento Republic FC will be taking on Orlando City SC – another Major League Soccer squad. The game is being played in Florida and kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. PST Wednesday.

The watch part event is slated to start at 4 p.m.