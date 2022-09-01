Sac City Unified welcomes students back to school on Thursday

SACRAMENTO – Tens of thousands of students at Sacramento City Unified kick off a brand-new school year Thursday morning.

The school district announced last month that it will not be adding school days this year to make up for learning time that was lost during an eight-day teacher strike in March.

Sac City Unified is recommending students mask up indoors, but a mandate is not in place.

COVID-19 vaccines are also being provided to anyone who wants them, but the district says they don't plan to mandate vaccines until the next school year.

The district also says it was able to complete several school construction and improvement projects over the summer. They include new outdoor gathering spaces at Caleb Greenwood Elementary and security fencing at seven school sites.

The school district is also working on building a new pool at Luther Burbank High School.