Sac City College football team plays first game after death of teammate Justin McAllister

SACRAMENTO - Sacramento City College's football team played its first game since losing a teammate.

The Sac CIty College Panthers had their first home-field game Saturday, following the passing of their teammate Justin McAllister, and they won.

The pre-game chant by the team was for Justin. It's been an emotional couple of days for the people who know and love Justin McAllister. The campus is grieving for the loss and honoring his memory today on the field, especially his team.

I spoke with a couple of students who were actually told not to speak to the media because it is still very fresh.

McAllister passed away this week Monday, and so many people came out to honor his memory Thursday. And his team won it for him, the score 50 to 7 against Chabot College.

We were told the family will start a scholarship in honor of Justin at the college and at Delta High School.