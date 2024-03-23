Sabonis' historic night, late free throws by Fox lead Kings past Magic 109-107

ORLANDO - It was a back-and-forth game that entered the fourth quarter tied in Orlando Saturday night, but De'Aaron Fox sank two late free throws to give the Sacramento Kings the lead as they hung on late to beat the Magic 109-107.

Domantas Sabonis finished the game with 21 points, 15 rebounds and 8 assists, making it his 53rd consecutive double-double and tying Kevin Love for the longest such streak since the ABA-NBA merger. He will have a chance to break that record Monday when the Kings take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Golden1 Center.

Sabonis also set a new Sacramento-era single-season record for double-doubles with 66 this season, passing the record he set last season, per the Kings.

Fox scored 31 points while collecting 7 rebounds and 3 steals, extending his streak of 16 consecutive games with a steal.

Keegan Murray hit six threes on his way to scoring 22 points. Malik Monk went 0-11 from the field and did not score. Keeon Ellis added 18 points, including four threes.

Saturday's win moved the Kings up to the sixth seed in the Western Conference, tied with the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.

If the Suns hang on to their lead over the San Antonio Spurs, they will move ahead of the Kings. The Mavericks do not play on Saturday.