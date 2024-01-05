Sabonis gets eight triple-double as Kings beat Raptors 135-130

SACRAMENTO — Domantas Sabonis earned his eighth triple-double of the season as the Sacramento Kings defeated the Toronto Raptors 135-130 at the Golden 1 Center on Friday night.

Sabonis ended the game with 24 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists as Sacramento fended off a late Toronto comeback. De'Aaron Fox scored 24 points and added 4 assists.

Five other Kings players scored in triple digits. Keegan Murray ended with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Harrison Barnes scored 16 and Chris Duarte scored 10. Off the bench, Malik Monk added 15 points while Trey Lyles scored 12.

The game happened on the same day reports say Sacramento emerged as a contender for and then pulled out of obtaining Toronto forward Pascal Siakam by way of trade.

