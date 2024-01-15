Watch CBS News
RV goes up in flames at Ceres gas station; 2 injured

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CERES — Two people were injured after an RV caught fire at a gas station in the Ceres area on Monday.

Two people were injured and an RV went up in flames as someone was pumping gas at a Chevron in the Ceres area on Monday, January 15, 2024. Alex Serrato

The 30-foot motorhome caught fire underneath the hangar as someone was pumping gas at the Chevron along Hatch Road near Highway 99, according to the Modesto Fire Department which had personnel respond to the scene.

A gas pump and the overhead hangar were damaged by the flames.

Chevron confirmed to CBS13 that the store will remain open while the gas pump will be closed down.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

First published on January 15, 2024 / 6:18 PM PST

