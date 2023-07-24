RV driver dies after crashing off Highway 12 near Isleton

SOLANO COUNTY - A driver died after he crashed his RV along Highway 12 in Solano County on Monday morning.

According to the River Delta Fire District, at around 8:15 a.m., Battalion Chief 94 overheard radio traffic from Solano County saying an RV crashed off Highway 12 at Jackson Slough Road. Units from River Delta Fire District responded to the scene, which was about 1 mile east of Jackson Slough Road. There, they found an RV that had left the roadway and crashed into the side of an embankment.

River Delta Fire District

The driver was still inside the vehicle and unconscious and not breathing, authorities say. Firefighters, along with paramedics, initiated CPR and extricated the driver. Unfortunately, the driver died at the scene.

He was the only person in the RV at the time of the crash.