Watch CBS News
Local News

RV driver dies after crashing off Highway 12 near Isleton

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SOLANO COUNTY - A driver died after he crashed his RV along Highway 12 in Solano County on Monday morning.

According to the River Delta Fire District, at around 8:15 a.m., Battalion Chief 94 overheard radio traffic from Solano County saying an RV crashed off Highway 12 at Jackson Slough Road. Units from River Delta Fire District responded to the scene, which was about 1 mile east of Jackson Slough Road. There, they found an RV that had left the roadway and crashed into the side of an embankment. 

rv-crash.jpg
River Delta Fire District

The driver was still inside the vehicle and unconscious and not breathing, authorities say. Firefighters, along with paramedics, initiated CPR and extricated the driver. Unfortunately, the driver died at the scene. 

He was the only person in the RV at the time of the crash. 

First published on July 24, 2023 / 3:42 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.