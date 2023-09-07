Watch CBS News
RV crashes into broken down semi on I-80 near Blue Canyon

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

PLACER COUNTY – Authorities say no one was seriously hurt after an RV crashed into a broken down semi on the side of Interstate 80 in the Sierra Thursday morning.

The crash happened just after 7:30 a.m. along the eastbound side of the freeway near Blue Canyon.

Only one person, the driver, was in the RV when it crashed, California Highway Patrol says. The crash trapped the RV driver in the vehicle.

Officers believe the RV did an unsafe turning movement just before crashing into the semi.

I-80 EB west of Blue Canyon. RV into a big rig on the shoulder. #3 lane blocked. Watch for emergency workers on the road

Posted by CHP - Gold Run on Thursday, September 7, 2023

Despite the carnage, CHP says only minor injuries were reported. The RV driver didn't even need to be taken to the hospital.

The crash was cleared up by noon. 

First published on September 7, 2023 / 3:49 PM

