RV crash on Highway 12 near Rio Vista killed driver

RIO VISTA -- A driver is dead following an RV crash, said authorities.

The incident occurred on Monday morning at approximately 8:10 a.m. on State Route 12 near Jackson Slough Road.

According to California Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling in the westbound direction when it went off roadway and into a ditch.

The driver, believed to be the only person in the car, died in the crash.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause.