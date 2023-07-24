Watch CBS News
RV crash on Highway 12 near Rio Vista killed driver

RIO VISTA -- A driver is dead following an RV crash, said authorities. 

The incident occurred on Monday morning at approximately 8:10 a.m. on State Route 12 near Jackson Slough Road. 

According to California Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling in the westbound direction when it went off roadway and into a ditch. 

The driver, believed to be the only person in the car, died in the crash. 

An investigation is underway to determine the cause. 

