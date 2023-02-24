Russian family that escaped after invasion resettled in Sacramento

Russian family that escaped after invasion resettled in Sacramento

Russian family that escaped after invasion resettled in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Almost a year after Russia invaded Ukraine, millions of people remain displaced around the world including in Northern California.

A war and humanitarian crisis miles away reached the steps of River City Food Bank.

"Many are landing literally nothing but the clothes on their back," said Amanda McCarthy, executive director of River City Food Bank.

Last year, the food bank said it saw an increase in food demand outside of high inflation.

"We had no idea the repercussions of anything going on in Ukraine and how it would affect us here in Sacramento," McCarthy said.

Ukrainian refugees and outspoken Russians against the war escaped in mass droves.

"We were very afraid of being arrested again," said Anna Klokunov.

Alex and Anna Klokunov's war protest forced their family to escape political persecution and start a new life in Sacramento.

Unsure of how to provide for themselves, a friend mentioned a foreign concept that sounded too good to be true.

"There's a Russian saying, 'The only free cheese you get is in a mouse trap,'" Alex Klokunov said.

"They never heard of a place that gave out free food before and were a little unsure of what that meant," McCarthy said. "But they needed help for their family."

Soon, the new guests turned into volunteers by helping during distributions and offering translation.

Their American dream is suddenly closer than in Moscow.

When asked what is the couple's dream, the pair quietly reflected for a moment.

"Be fully independent," Alex Klokunov said. "Have a job where you feel like you really help people. Get that not that much money — we don't want to become millionaires or billionaires."

Anna Klokunov also added the family would like to travel.

Though, their political asylum came with sacrifices. The couple said Russia's war not only divided the nation, but also families. Anna Klokunov's sister openly supports the invasion while Alex Klokunov's then 12-year-old son chose to stay behind.

It was really hard, really hard, Alex Klokunov said.

"The saddest thing," he said. "I don't miss anything in Russia except for my kid."

However, their dream also includes for their family of four to be reunited soon.

As they settle into their new home, they have already embraced an American value of helping a neighbor who's in need.

"I feel like that's worth doing – that's actually the goal of my life," Anna Klokunov said.