Rural Placer County road near Lincoln sinking; extended closure in place

PLACER COUNTY – A rural road near Lincoln is closed because it's sinking, officials say.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says part of Garden Bar Road over the Doty Ravine is sinking.

It's unclear when the problem started, but the sheriff's office announced the closure on Thursday.

🚧🛑Notice: Garden Bar Road in rural Lincoln is closed between Mt. Pleasant Road and Wise Road. The roadway over Doty Ravine is sinking. The road is closed with no estimate of re-opening. pic.twitter.com/7voKfaWZdy — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) August 31, 2023

Garden Bar Road is now closed between Mt. Pleasant and Wise roads.

No estimated time of reopening has been given.