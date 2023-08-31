Rural Placer County road near Lincoln sinking; extended closure in place
PLACER COUNTY – A rural road near Lincoln is closed because it's sinking, officials say.
The Placer County Sheriff's Office says part of Garden Bar Road over the Doty Ravine is sinking.
It's unclear when the problem started, but the sheriff's office announced the closure on Thursday.
Garden Bar Road is now closed between Mt. Pleasant and Wise roads.
No estimated time of reopening has been given.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.