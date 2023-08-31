Watch CBS News
Rural Placer County road near Lincoln sinking; extended closure in place

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

PLACER COUNTY – A rural road near Lincoln is closed because it's sinking, officials say.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says part of Garden Bar Road over the Doty Ravine is sinking.

It's unclear when the problem started, but the sheriff's office announced the closure on Thursday.

Garden Bar Road is now closed between Mt. Pleasant and Wise roads.

No estimated time of reopening has been given. 

First published on August 31, 2023 / 3:53 PM

