Rugged terrain from wet winter causing dangers on Shirley Canyon Trail in Tahoe

NORTH LAKE TAHOE - Officials are warning of the dangers on a popular hiking trail in Tahoe. The Placer County Sheriff's Office said it has made three rescues within this past month on the Shirley Canyon Trail in North Lake Tahoe.

"I hiked this trail for the first time in 1999 and try to do it every year," said Derek Morg who was on the trail with his baby on Tuesday.

It is a trail traveled by locals and out-of-towners.

"It is beautiful and steep and hard," said Karen Cardoza, who was hiking the trail with a friend.

Just five minutes into the Shirley Canyon Trail, you are already seeing beautiful sights like waterfalls, but Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue told CBS13 that people sometimes underestimate how strenuous of a hike it is.

The winter storms heightened these challenges. Many of the signs were damaged by the record-breaking wet season and changed the course of the trail with big granite slabs and rushing waters disorienting some hikers.

"There are a lot of interesting paths to explore, so it is always tempting to go off trail," said Karina Ioffee who was visiting the trail from Oakland with her dog, Louise.

Brad Altman with Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue told CBS13 that last month, his team saved two families and a couple who got lost, stuck or slid down a cliff.

"I only saw about one sign on a tree," said Ioffee. "But I definitely heeded the warning and tried to stay on trail."

So what is being done to keep hikers safe? The Tahoe Forest Service said signage improvements. It did not have a timeline for when or what agency will make this potentially life-saving change.

The Shirley Canyon Trail travels through national Forest Service lands and private property. The Tahoe Forest Service, therefore, does not manage or maintain the trail. A spokesperson said they are actively working with stakeholders to determine long-term trail management intent in Shirley Canyon.

Altman said in the meantime, it is best to come prepared for the hike and follow the trail by using a map app on your cellphone.

Shirley Canyon is not the only trail that has had some troubles this summer. Altman said nearby Granite Chief Trail and Five Lakes Trail out of Alpine Meadows have similar terrain and present similar dangerous conditions.

While tackling a trail, Altman said the best thing you can do is stay aware because it is not just tourists getting lost.

Altman added that if you find yourself lost, go back the way you came. If you call for help, be prepared to answer your cellphone even if it is coming from a blocked number.

It is wise to wear proper hiking attire and bring food, water and a fully charged phone. It is also encouraged to have a plan and communicate with friends or family about where you will be.

The Tahoe Forest Service told CBS13 that many of the recreation areas, roads and trails in the Tahoe National Forest that were damaged this past winter have been repaired and are open. Others are still in rehabilitation or clearing mode.

You can find information on Tahoe trails and their status or condition here.