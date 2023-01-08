Rotary club assists Clarksburg residents ahead of next storm

CLARKSBURG — Residents in Clarksburg have been struggling to survive without power for a week, and the rainy weather is expected to pick up this upcoming week.

Sue Brannon, a Clarksburg resident, was among the dozens of people who gathered at the town's community church Saturday afternoon. Local Rotary clubs joined forces to provide more than 400 meals and bottled water for residents.

"I think six and a half days is pushing it for someone in the modern world," Brannon said.

Brannon's power was restored Friday afternoon after being without electricity and water for more than a week.

"We were without water every day; we didn't have power. We were without water because the pumps are run electrically," Brannon said.

Residents said the Clarksburg Fire Department handed out water bottles and buckets of hose water for people to flush their toilets.

Brannon is fortunate enough to have a generator, but she says it comes at a cost.

"Your gasoline only lasts about four hours, tops five," Brannon said.

The power has been restored to most residents, but there are still some without. Saturday evening's warm meal comes as many people are holding their breath ahead of the next round of storms.

"According to PG&E, we will lose power again on Monday. We're hoping not, but we're preparing for the worst," said resident Anna Swenson.

Saturday's food distribution was appreciated by all who gathered. For Brannon, who felt like her town had been forgotten, it was a reminder it hadn't.

"It makes me feel like somebody cares, that we're not just some rinky-dink town in the middle of nowhere," Brannon said.

The Clarksburg Rotary says they ran out of water bottles, and if you would like to help with their efforts, you can do that by clicking here.