2 suspects, both 18 years old, arrested in theft of $37K worth of sunglasses from Roseville store

ROSEVILLE – Two young women have now been arrested after a group of suspects stole more than $37,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a Roseville store.

Roseville police said the theft happened a few weeks ago at the 1100 block of Roseville Parkway store.

In that incident, three women were reported to have gone into the store. Police said the women then worked together to steal more than 100 pairs of sunglasses.

Police noticed that the sunglasses were being re-sold online a few days later.

Detectives were able to identify two of the theft suspects as Chaney Fatina and Velete Lea, both 18-year-old Sacramento residents. Police said even more items allegedly stolen from several other local retailers were also found when the women were arrested.

It's unclear if detectives have identified the third suspect in the Roseville incident.