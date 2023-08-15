Watch CBS News
Local News

2 suspects, both 18 years old, arrested in theft of $37K worth of sunglasses from Roseville store

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ROSEVILLE – Two young women have now been arrested after a group of suspects stole more than $37,000 worth of designer sunglasses from a Roseville store.

Roseville police said the theft happened a few weeks ago at the 1100 block of Roseville Parkway store.

In that incident, three women were reported to have gone into the store. Police said the women then worked together to steal more than 100 pairs of sunglasses.

Police noticed that the sunglasses were being re-sold online a few days later.

Detectives were able to identify two of the theft suspects as Chaney Fatina and Velete Lea, both 18-year-old Sacramento residents. Police said even more items allegedly stolen from several other local retailers were also found when the women were arrested.

It's unclear if detectives have identified the third suspect in the Roseville incident.  

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 15, 2023 / 1:14 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.