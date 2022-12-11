Roseville Police searching for suspect that stole car with children inside

ROSEVILLE — The Roseville Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle that had children inside.

Officers say that the man stole the car with two kids inside shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday at a gas station on the corner of Washington and Pleasant Grove Boulevard.

One of the children called the police to say they were safe and that the man had run away.

The suspect was last seen walking on Watt Avenue near Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento.