Watch CBS News
Local News

Roseville Police searching for suspect that stole car with children inside

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Roseville Police searching for suspect that stole car with children inside
Roseville Police searching for suspect that stole car with children inside 00:24

ROSEVILLE — The Roseville Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle that had children inside.

Officers say that the man stole the car with two kids inside shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday at a gas station on the corner of Washington and Pleasant Grove Boulevard.

One of the children called the police to say they were safe and that the man had run away.

The suspect was last seen walking on Watt Avenue near Auburn Boulevard in Sacramento.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on December 10, 2022 / 11:13 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.