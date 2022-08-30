Roseville police arrest suspect weeks after he sped away from officers on motorcycle

ROSEVILLE – He may have gotten away at the time, but police didn't let a suspect who sped away from officers in Roseville on a motorcycle get away forever.

Roseville police say, back on July 27, officers were doing speed enforcement on Foothills Boulevard near Vineyard and Baseline roads.

At some point, officers spotted a suspect on a motorcycle speeding up to the road; officers clocked him at 94 mph.

Officers tried to pull him over, but they broke it off as the chase continued at dangerous speeds.

An investigation was started and soon the alleged rider was identified as Sacramento resident Timothy Baxter.

A search warrant was issued and it was served on Aug. 25. Baxter's motorcycle was impounded and he was arrested on charges of evading with willful disregard for public safety.