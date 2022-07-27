Roseville parks have seen $20K worth of vandalism so far this summer

ROSEVILLE -- City parks and recreation officials say this summer has been particularly bad in terms of vandalism at Roseville parks.

On Wednesday, Roseville officials revealed that city facilities had seen over 50 incidents of graffiti and other kinds of vandalism over the past few months.

People have been damaging toilets, dispensers, playground equipment, picnic tables, and even shad canopies.

In total, officials say the damage has already cost the city well over $20,000 so far.

"We need your help," the parks and recreation department said in a statement. "If you see vandalism in progress or equipment/facilities being intentionally damaged, you're witnessing a crime in progress, immediately report it."

No specific information about any possible suspects has been released, but city officials say they believe teenagers could be behind the vandalism spree.

"There are consequences," city officials warn.

Extra patrols will be out at parks and city facilities for the time being.