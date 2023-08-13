Watch CBS News
Roseville man arrested for setting Oakland Avenue apartment on fire, police say

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

ROSEVILLE — A Roseville resident was arrested after authorities say he set his apartment on fire Saturday evening.

Hubert Johnson, 28, faces an arson charge and was booked into the Placer County Jail.

Officers were dispatched at around 5:40 p.m. to an apartment complex along Oakland Avenue for a man who had set his unit on fire, the Roseville Police Department said in a news release.

Surrounding apartment units were evacuated as Johnson's apartment was engulfed in flames. The fire was contained before spreading to other units.

Johnson was arrested at the scene without incident, police said. Two other people at the complex were treated for smoke-related injuries.

First published on August 12, 2023 / 9:26 PM

