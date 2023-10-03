Watch CBS News
Local News

Roseville home catches fire, part of Cirby Way closed

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

ROSEVILLE – A Roseville home went up in smoke early Tuesday morning, prompting a major road in the city to be closed for hours.

The scene was near Cirby Way and Salmon Drive.

Roseville Fire confirmed that crews responded to a single-family home that caught fire.

roseville-house-fire-1.jpg
Scene of the fire.  Roseville Fire Department

Everyone inside the home got out safely, firefighters say,

Cirby Way is closed from San Simeon Drive to Sunrise Avenue due to the incident. It's unclear when the road will be reopened. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on October 3, 2023 / 2:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.