Roseville home catches fire, part of Cirby Way closed

ROSEVILLE – A Roseville home went up in smoke early Tuesday morning, prompting a major road in the city to be closed for hours.

The scene was near Cirby Way and Salmon Drive.

Roseville Fire confirmed that crews responded to a single-family home that caught fire.

Scene of the fire. Roseville Fire Department

Everyone inside the home got out safely, firefighters say,

Cirby Way is closed from San Simeon Drive to Sunrise Avenue due to the incident. It's unclear when the road will be reopened.