Suspect in Roseville criminal threats investigation barricaded in Fair Oaks home, police say

FAIR OAKS – Police said they are working to make contact with a suspect barricaded in a Fair Oaks home Thursday afternoon.

The Roseville Police Department said the suspect is wanted in connection with making threats within the city but is currently barricaded in a home on Isabella Avenue in the Fair Oaks area of Sacramento County.

Police could be seen blocking off Isabella Avenue. Deputies from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene to assist Roseville police.

No other details were provided.