Roommates fought before deadly Rosemont housefire, victim has "some culpability" for fire

RANCHO CORDOVA -- Before a deadly house fire that broke out in the Rosemont area early Sunday morning, two roommates that lived inside the home got into an altercation, according to a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

The extent of that fight, the spokesperson said, is still under investigation. The information comes after investigators announced a voluntary manslaughter charge Tyrone Gregory, 61, is facing.

The victim that died in that house fire on Roseburg Court was Terry Andre Williams, 55. Williams has "some culpability" in starting the fire, according to the sheriff's spokesperson. The extent of his involvement is part of the ongoing investigation.

As of Monday, Gregory was not charged with any arson-related charges.

A neighbor who lives on the same cul-de-sac as the house fire said Gregory was a staple in the neighborhood. She explained to CBS13 that in the summer, at neighborhood-wide block parties, Gregory would always bring a pie, usually pecan. She said she was used to waking up and seeing him sitting in the front yard of the home which now has extensive fire damage. On Monday, she was still in shock he was not there.

"They're people. They're our neighbors, our community, and I think people are quick to make judgments about stuff, so keep in mind terrible things happen to people," said the neighbor, who didn't want to share her name due to the sensitive nature of the incident.

Investigators say the fire is still under investigation.