Repairs continue after multiple roofs collapse in Sacramento County city following weekend storm

CITRUS HEIGHTS — Mother Nature packed a one-two punch in Northern California over the weekend, causing two roofs in one Sacramento County city to collapse.

Crews on Tuesday were still cleaning up what's left of a roof off of Sunrise Boulevard in Citrus Heights.

Across the street, a Dollar Tree closed down until further notice after the roof collapsed early Monday morning. Another building suffered the same thing at San Juan Avenue and Greenback Lane.

"The call initially came in for an alarm sounding in the building," Captain Parker Wilbourn with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District while showing CBS13 the damage. "Now this is an attached building so we have a Safeway, a number of other occupants on this structure. We went out, evaluated, [and] we were able to isolate the unit that was damaged."

Captain Wilbourn said his crews were on heightened alert with calls doubling Sunday night from around 300 to 600.

"So very strenuous for our crews," he said. "They were very busy throughout, working throughout the night to make sure people were safe and secure."

Crews covered a wide range of storm-related calls from flooding, vehicle accidents, and downed trees or power lines due to wind and torrential rains.

"It was challenging for those crews because they were literally nonstop going," Wilbourn said. "Most crews averaged about 20 calls in that 24-hour shift."

The rush to make repairs is now underway and under the careful oversight of city inspectors. It starts with an engineer or architect assessing the damage and drafting a repair plan.

"The city's building and safety division and Metro Fire then review submitted plans for code compliance. Once it's determined the plan is compliant with the state's building codes, the permit is issued, and repairs can begin. Inspections are conducted throughout construction to verify the plan is followed and that the work is safe and complies with state codes," said Marisa Brown with the City of Citrus Heights.

With more wet weather on the way this week, fire crews say cleaning out gutters would be a good idea to prevent a blockage and a potential collapse.