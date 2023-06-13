Rare Roman mausoleum unearthed at London development site

London — The remains of an extremely rare Roman mausoleum, described by experts as "completely unique," have been unearthed in the center of London. Archaeologists say it's the most well-preserved Roman tomb ever found in Britain.

The discovery was just a "stone's throw" away from famed landmarks in the city such as Borough Market and London Bridge station, according to a press release from the Museum of London Archaeology, who led the excavation. The remains found include the walls and interior flooring of the structure. Central to the tomb is "a striking mosaic surrounded by a raised platform" where those buried would have been placed, MOLA officials said.

A rare Roman mausoleum was unearthed at a London development site. The upper mosaic of the mausoleum was added when the floor of the structure was raised. Museum of London Archaeology

Entrance steps into the structure were also preserved.

No coffins were discovered at the site, but more than 100 coins were excavated alongside pieces of metal, fragments of pottery and roofing tiles. The area around the mausoleum contained more than 80 Roman burials, which included personal items such as glass beads, pottery and a bone comb.

The site is being redeveloped as The Liberty of Southwark, a complex of offices, homes and shops.

The discovery was made on the same site where the largest area of Roman mosaics in London in over 50 years was excavated last year.

Antonietta Lerz, a senior archaeologist from MOLA, called the site a "microcosm for the changing fortunes of Roman London."

"It provides a fascinating window into the living conditions and lifestyle in this part of the city in the Roman period," Lerz said.

Researchers who worked on the project believe that the tomb was likely used by affluent members of Roman society and potentially could have been a family tomb or a burial club, where members would have paid a monthly fee in exchange for being buried. The archaeology team behind the find say work will continue to try to determine exactly how old the site is.

A future public display and restoration of the structure and its artifacts is also being planned.