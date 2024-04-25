Rollover crash closed part of Rancho Cordova road

RANCHO CORDOVA – A rollover crash in Rancho Cordova has part of a street closed Thursday morning.

The crash happened near Gold Center and Zinfandel drives, just off of Highway 50.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a vehicle ended up rolled over on its side in the middle of the intersection.

Vehicle accident near Gold Center Drive and Zinfandel Drive in Rancho Cordova. No major injuries. Eastbound Gold Center Drive is closed from Zinfandel Drive, please use alternate routes. @RanchoCordovaPD pic.twitter.com/7DjP7eQgx4 — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) April 25, 2024

No major injuries have been reported, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Due to the crash, eastbound Gold Center Driver is closed near Zinfandel Drive. Drivers are being urged to find an alternate route.