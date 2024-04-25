Watch CBS News
Local News

Rollover crash closed part of Rancho Cordova road

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

RANCHO CORDOVA – A rollover crash in Rancho Cordova has part of a street closed Thursday morning.

The crash happened near Gold Center and Zinfandel drives, just off of Highway 50.

Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but a vehicle ended up rolled over on its side in the middle of the intersection.

No major injuries have been reported, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Due to the crash, eastbound Gold Center Driver is closed near Zinfandel Drive. Drivers are being urged to find an alternate route. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento-area native.

First published on April 25, 2024 / 7:55 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.