Rockslide in Truckee causes significant damage to the road, forcing its closure

Rockslide in Truckee causes significant damage to the road, forcing its closure

Rockslide in Truckee causes significant damage to the road, forcing its closure

TRUCKEE -- A rockslide is blocking part of Donner Pass Road (Old 40), in between Sugar Bowl and Truckee.

According to California Highway Patrol, it was reported early Friday morning at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Officers say they expect the road to be closed for an extended period of time because there is significant damage.

Truckee is an incorporated town in Nevada County, and is located approximately 103 miles away from Sacramento.