Rockslide on Highway 50 prompts one-way traffic control near Kyburz

EL DORADO COUNTY – A rockslide has Highway 50 on one-way traffic control in the Sierra on Monday morning.

The rockslide happened just before 8 a.m. east of Kyburz.

#TrafficAlert U.S. Hwy 50 Emergency Lane Closure between 34 Mile Stone Road and Wrights Lake Road due to rockslide. One way control in effect. ETO 3:00 PM pic.twitter.com/mRM0Z4nnTt — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) October 3, 2022

\Due to the incident, Caltrans has implemented an emergency lane closure from 34 Mile Stone Road and Wrights Lake Road.

One-way traffic control is expected to be in effect until 3 p.m., Caltrans says.