Rockslide on Highway 50 prompts one-way traffic control near Kyburz
EL DORADO COUNTY – A rockslide has Highway 50 on one-way traffic control in the Sierra on Monday morning.
The rockslide happened just before 8 a.m. east of Kyburz.
\Due to the incident, Caltrans has implemented an emergency lane closure from 34 Mile Stone Road and Wrights Lake Road.
One-way traffic control is expected to be in effect until 3 p.m., Caltrans says.
