Rockslide on Highway 50 prompts one-way traffic control near Kyburz

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

EL DORADO COUNTY – A rockslide has Highway 50 on one-way traffic control in the Sierra on Monday morning.

The rockslide happened just before 8 a.m. east of Kyburz.

\Due to the incident, Caltrans has implemented an emergency lane closure from 34 Mile Stone Road and Wrights Lake Road.

One-way traffic control is expected to be in effect until 3 p.m., Caltrans says. 

First published on October 3, 2022 / 10:33 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

