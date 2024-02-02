Watch CBS News
Rockslide closes large stretch of Highway 70 in Butte County

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

BUTTE COUNTY — A large stretch of Highway 70 in Butte County was shut down due to a rockslide that happened Friday morning.

Caltrans said both directions of the highway will be closed between Jarbo Gap and the Greenville Wye until further notice. The transportation department said the rockslide occurred in an area that is under a $43 million project and is prone to rockslides.

A photo from the scene shows several large rocks in the roadway.

sr-70-rockslide-caltrans-d2.jpg
Caltrans

No injuries were reported.

Caltrans said it has contacted a blasting company to perform rock-scaling actions and a contractor was also on-site to help clear the debris to ensure the roadways are safe for travel.

The rockslide occurred as Northern California got a brief break between two major storms. An atmospheric river on Wednesday brought heavy rain to interior Northern California and snow to the Sierra Nevada. Another major storm is expected to begin impacting the region as early as Saturday.

A winter storm warning will be in place for the Sacramento Valley and Sierra Nevada from Sunday at 4 a.m. to 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

First published on February 2, 2024 / 4:33 PM PST

