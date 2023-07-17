Rocklin traffic stop leads to discovery of fentanyl, arrest of 3 suspects

ROCKLIN – A stop of a car in Rocklin on equipment violations led to the arrest of three people and the seizure of a large amount of fentanyl over the weekend.

Rocklin police said, on Saturday, officers pulled over a vehicle. Officers noted several equipment violations – with a photo of the car showing it being held together by straps and zip ties.

The car that officers pulled over in Rocklin. Rocklin Police Department

One of the people inside the car was on searchable probation, police said. That person also had two "no bail" warrants out for their arrest.

Officers said a police K9 also alerted its handler about the possible presence of drugs.

Police said a search of the car uncovered drugs (suspected to be fentanyl) and drug paraphernalia. With some of the drugs being individually packed, and with a scale and about $1,000 in cash also being found, police are investigating the incident as a suspected drug sales case.

Three people are now under arrest, Rocklin police said. The names of the suspects arrested haven't been arrested at this point in the investigation.