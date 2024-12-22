Rocklin community shows support for home's Christmas display after city warns of code violation

ROCKLIN – There was a Christmas light controversy in Rocklin as crowds gathered to support one particular home's holiday display they fear could be in its final this year.

This is happening in Whitney Ranch Community after the city sent the homeowner a code violation warning that may lead to the owner pulling the plug.

A massive crowd came out after a Saint Nick firestorm erupted on social media.

It's a display with 15,000 lights, and 85 Santa's, an explosion of holiday spirit.

The show of support follows a City of Rocklin letter sent to the homeowner warning some of the displays sit on city property and need to come down or face hundreds of dollars in fines.

The letter, coupled with an HOA noise violation for Christmas display sounds, led the homeowner to announce he was done with the holiday display.

"You know it's one month a year," said Jacqueline Vance, who lives in Whitney Ranch and organized this community response.

Dozens of families responded and sang Christmas carols while standing around the home.

"You know this isn't cool, I wanted to make a difference and make a change and so it seems like that's what we're doing," Vance said.

Concern over code compliance and Christmas lights at this Rocklin home are on full display this holiday season.

"It's like such a Christmas spirit that you can't get rid of this," one attendee said.

Four years ago the homeowners association considered limiting Christmas lights to just three weeks a year. The board ultimately decided against it.