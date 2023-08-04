Rocklin standoff involving robbery suspect ends peacefully

ROCKLIN - A standoff in Placer County Thursday evening ended peacefully with the suspect surrendering to authorities.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said that on Thursday just after 5:30 p.m.deputies responded to a call at a residence on McClintock Lane in Auburn. There, responding deputies located a female who had been violently assaulted and her keys and phone had been stolen by a male intruder.

Deputies learned that the suspect may be in a residence in Rocklin, they say, and when they arrived at the location, they saw the suspect, who refused orders to stop and ran inside of the residence. Deputies say they saw an empty box for a high-powered rifle and a holster nearby.

Deputies had help from crisis negotiators and also from the Rocklin and Roseville police departments' SWAT team.

Authorities eventually took the suspect, 24-year-old Spencer Christian Burgler, into custody on charges of first-degree robbery, obstructing/resisting a peace officer, contempt of court, and corporal injury.