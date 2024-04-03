Rocklin neighbors seek safety solutions weeks after home riddled with bullets

ROCKLIN - Rocklin community members met on Wednesday on the subject of safety, nearly two months after a home in the Whitney Oaks area was battered with dozens of bullets.

In February, the search was on for shooting suspects in Rocklin after a home was hit by bullets nearly 20 times by, what security footage obtained by CBS13 showed, two involved suspects. It happened at night on Pebble Beach Road, a gated community in Rocklin.

Surveillance video from a neighbor across the street captures the two suspects firing multiple rounds at the home and then the two suspects run off.

"It's never gonna be 100% safe, but we want to get something accomplished as soon as possible," said one community member, who did not want her name shared.

The Whitney Oaks Homeowners Association Meeting, held Wednesday, updated homeowners on the status of safety initiatives they've been working on since February. Cameras have gone up near the entrance and there is a visible Rocklin Police presence, one community member told CBS13, but it's a gate that has them at a standstill.

Right now, at the neighborhood entrance, there is a gate that requires a code for cars to enter. However, there is not a gate on the pedestrian path into the neighborhood. It's on this path, the group says, that they believe two suspects entered their neighborhood and shot dozens of bullets at a home.

They want a gate installed to secure their neighborhood and provide a "peace of mind" moving forward. They are the first to acknowledge that they know there is not a guarantee for 100% safety, but this would be a start.

"Disappointed that they haven't identified any beginnings of the process or procedures. The only step they do know is they want $6,000 to start it," said a community member.

She's referencing an update that came on Wednesday night. The HOA learned that in order to install a pedestrian gate they would be required to pay thousands of dollars to start the permitting process and, they said, it was not guaranteed the gate would be approved for build.

According to homeowners who attended the HOA meeting, it could take up to six months to know if they will be able to move forward.

One community member told CBS13 they recognize the city has procedures, but, say that a shooting of this impact is unusual and requires a speedier solution to safety.

No one was hurt in the shooting, an RPD spokesperson told CBS13 at the time, but that doesn't mean there wasn't an impact on neighbors, like a 12-year-old who spoke with CBS13 with parent permission.

"Having to hear it actually happen, the 47 bullets being shot across the street from my own house. It was just scary in the moment and I'm just still shaken up. It's just a lot to go through," said a 12-year-old neighbor, who added she can see the front gate from her home.

CBS13 reached out to the Rocklin Police Department for an update on the investigation and will update this story as more is confirmed.